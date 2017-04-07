Time to wine and dine

THE Barossa Vintage Festival is ready and raring to go for its 70th year of bringing alive the food, wine and culture of the region.

he festival will see more than 90 events held across the region over the five days, from April 19 to 23, providing countless opportunities for attendees to enjoy everything the Barossa has to offer, according to Tourism Barossa festivals and events business manager Andrew Dundon.

“Our handcrafted theme for the 2017 festival celebrates the Barossa culture and recognises handcrafted as the foundation of all things Barossa, and our schedule of events reflect this,” he said.

“The emphasis for this festival was about big, bold events that would bring people back to the Barossa.

“We want people to discover the Barossa and the festival is the perfect time to do this…it’s a chance to take your time, immerse yourself in the program of events and absorb the Barossan way of life.”

Mr Dundon said major highlights this year include the Chook Shed Social Club, which is a location set to celebrate the end of vintage, and the ‘Feast, Folk & Fossick’ event, involving a large barbecue called ‘Wie Gehts’.

“(It) is constructed from recycled farm materials and the finished piece will stand five metres high, and the same wide,” he said.

“It will be able to slow-cook up to 12 whole beasts at once on the outside, and a whole farmyard of smaller meats and vegies on the inside.”

Organisers have focused on creating a very affordable and family-friendly festival, with almost half of the events costing under $20, and 33 of them suiting all ages.

“Ticket sales are tracking very well (and) most sales have been from interstate visitors staying for the full five days of the festival,” Mr Dundon said.

“Economically, this is massive for the Barossa and surrounds as visitors are descending on the region to celebrate with the community.”

For more information on the festival, or for a full list of events, visit barossavintagefestival.com.au