Tod Street fends off Nuri

Haydn Leo

DIVISION one ladder-leader Tod Street continued its unbeaten season on Friday night as it stole victory from the

jaws of defeat against Nuriootpa 9-75 to 7-85, in what could be a grand final tennis preview.

Nuriootpa, without key players Grant Daniel and Rebecca Bolton, started well against a full-strength Tod Street,

splitting the opening doubles sets.

Dylan Sharman and Tim Grace turned the screw for Nuriootpa, comfortably accounting for their respective singles

opponents, before leading a reverse double whitewash to give Nuriootpa a brilliant start.

But for the continued brilliance of Tod Street’s Simon Wundersitz, Nuriootpa could have well been over the line.

Meanwhile, as has been the case all season, Tod Street’s ladies were the difference on the night.

Georgie Rowett, Amy Turner and Jess Szulc played irresistible tennis throughout, taking a dominant six sets

to two ladies’ result to seize what had seemed an unlikely victory for most of the encounter.

The win all but assures Tod Street of top spot come season’s end, with Nuriootpa falling to third behind Xavier

Saints.

In other results, Kapunda 10-87 defeated Tanunda 6-70, while Xavier 16-108 soundly defeated South Gawler 0-33.

The result doesn’t accurately reflect the competitiveness of the tie, with some very entertaining tennis on display.

A real positive to come out of the night for South Gawler was the return to competition of Toby Griffiths, who has been sidelined for the last two seasons with a serious leg injury.

In division two, Lyndoch inflicted Willaston’s first defeat, 10-97 to 6-74, thanks to a seven sets to one demolition by the Lyndoch men’s quartet of Andrew Lane, Ryan Ogden, Tyson Leibelt and Gary Sumpton.

Willaston ladies Angela Edwards and Christina Lim were great on the night, each taking out three sets to

add respectability to the score line for the ladder-leaders.

This result will leave many teams feeling uneasy facing Lyndoch, heading into the business end of the season.

Meanwhile, a nail-biting result in the battle of the young guns saw Tod Street 8-89 defeat Xavier 8-81.

Xavier men Daniel Roe, Riley Thorne and Brodie Cormack took a commanding six sets to two result.

Tod Street ladies countered, taking a more dominant six sets to two result, with Heather Jayson leading youngsters Georgie Cowgill, Mackenzie Leo and Holly Sanders to hand victory to Tod Street by only a handful of games.

The win sees Tod Street clinging on to fourth spot on a very close division two table.

Elsewhere, second-placed Vine Vale 12-95 defeated Kapunda 4-60 to keep Lyndoch at arm’s length, and Angaston (16-109) thrashed a severely depleted Nuriootpa outfit (0-54), moving to within a point of the top four in the

process.