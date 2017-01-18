Tod Street’s unbeaten run continues

HAYDN LEO

THE Barossa & Gawler Combined tennis division one table is starting to take shape after Friday night’s round 11 results.

Undefeated league-leader Tod Street powered to a 14-95 to 2-49 victory in a top-of-the-table clash with injury-hit rival Xavier Saints.

Although the overall score line suggests otherwise, it was a high-quality tussle.

Tod Street looked in trouble early on, with Xavier playing tight doubles in three of the four opening matches, but Tod Street steadied to take both men’s and the top ladies’ doubles to get off to a good start.

The highlights of the evening were the ladies’ and men’s top singles rubbers.

Highly fancied Xavier lady Indi Arna Morris took on Tod Street gun Amy Turner with power serving and heavy groundstrokes thrilling the crowd.

Morris took out the match 6-1, having played the big moments slightly better than Turner, in a match that hinged on only a few points.

In the men’s, Tod Street numero uno Ben Dickson took out the sublimely talented Jayden Ruediger in an entertaining slugfest.

Ruediger threatens to dominate each time he takes the court, but consistent net aggression from Dickson saw him take out the match, 6-4.

Elsewhere, Nuriootpa (13-102) took over second place on the table from Xavier with a big win over Tanunda (3-52).

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Kapunda had a big 15-103 to 1-39 win over a South Gawler team lacking options early in this new year.

A bright light for South on the night was the 6-0 singles win to Melissa Ruciack over Kapunda’s Karen Daniel.

In division two, Vine Vale smashed Nuriootpa 14-101 to 2-36 – a win that sees the side stay in a close second position on the table.

Vine Vale is a strong chance of taking out this year’s premiership in division two, with Steven Standish, Wayne Noack, Megan Samian and Jodie Dahlitz providing the talent week in, week out.

For Nuriootpa, it was a lean night with only Benjamin Kurtz, Mandy White and Fahina Fatefehi tasting success.

Meanwhile, Kapunda (8-74) scored an upset win over Angaston (8-70), on the back of dominant performances by ladies Anne-Marie Brown and Jessica Higgins.

Kapunda men’s Nick Wuttke and David Cobbledick contributed a handy singles win each to secure the result.

The win lifted Kapunda from the bottom of the ladder and prevented Angaston from taking over from Tod Street in the top four.

Finally, Lyndoch remained in third place with a 9-78 to 7-70 win over Tod Street.

Brilliantly led by the timeless Alan Carmody, the Lyndoch male contingent set up the victory with a seven rubbers to one start.

Tod Street junior Holly Sanders was outstanding, winning all three sets on the night, and was well-supported by Heather Jayson and Renata Heintze, who racked up two sets apiece.