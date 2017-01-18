Tour reaches fever pitch

SOME of the best riders in the world sped through the Barossa Valley in sweltering conditions yesterday as the 2017 Tour Down Under hit the region.

Thousands of spectators lined the main streets of Lyndoch, Williamstown, Sandy Creek and Cockatoo Valley to watch the peloton speed through on a looped circuit, three times, in 40°C conditions, throughout the afternoon.

It was Orica-GreenEDGE Australian rider Caleb Ewan who edged out Dutchman Danny van Poppel and Irishman Sam Bennett to take out the stage in a photo finish, at the end of the 130.8km journey.

However, Evanston Park’s Miles Scotson was the toast of the town after finishing in the top 10.

Riding in the Australian jersey for BMC Racing Team, Miles did well to back up the stellar ride that saw him snatch victory in last fortnight’s Australian National Road Championship, finishing ninth.

Prior to the event, on Monday, Miles told a press conference he would mostly use the tour as a “learning experience” as a younger rider.

“I think it’s a good chance to take on a pretty heavy workload as well, especially if the team can get the jersey, then you have to protect it,” he said.

“I get the feeling, talking to the team last night, that I need to be ready this week, but I’ll be learning as well.”

The 22-year-old said it was a shock to wear the green and gold jersey at the Tour Down Under, and was receiving a lot of positive feedback about his national road championship title.

“I think I’ve had a lot of European riders I don’t even know come up to me and say congratulations,” he said.

“So, I think, within the pro pelaton respect, I can go a long way.

Scotson also spoke about his 20-year-old brother, Callum, participating in his first-ever TDU for UniSA’s team, saying it would be a “great experience” for him.

“I think this week is going to be a great experience for him, he’s been stepped out of juniors – under 19s – only a couple of years ago, and a race like this I think will bring him up really well,” he said.

Prior to the first passing, cycling teams passed out free memorabilia and blasted music through the streets to amp up the crowd.

Stage two of the TDU kicks off at 10.45am today, with riders navigating their way through the 148.5km route from Stirling to Paracombe, in the Adelaide Hills.

The event finishes on Sunday, following the 90km stage six, which guides the peloton on a 20-lap circuit around North Adelaide and through the heart of Adelaide’s CBD