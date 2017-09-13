Town banners to be trialled

LOCAL events in the Light Regional Council (LRC) area are set to receive a promotions boost, after banners were approved for Freeling and Kapunda’s main streets.

The pilot project was approved by a LRC committee last week and will, at first, just involve two banners for each town, ahead of any further roll-outs.

The banners will be attached to light poles, in a similar fashion to Gawler Council’s Murray Street single-pole banners, and will cost $8000, in total, for the four.

The banner trial will still need the concurrence of a full council, later this month.

It follows a motion by councillor Deane Rohrlach, in 2015, seeking an investigation into the feasibility of providing banners on the street light poles in Main Street, Kapunda.

The state’s transport department has, just recently, provided in-principle support.