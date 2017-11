A TRUCK has collided with a tractor, which was towing another tractor, in Virginia on Monday.

The vehicle was travelling along Baker Road, just north of Angle Vale Road, at around 10am when the collision occurred.

One tractor, which was carrying a load of farming equipment, had broken down and was being towed by a second tractor.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but the truck driver and the two other men involved in the incident escaped injury.