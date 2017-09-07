Trials pave the way

Graham Fischer

HARNESS racing could return to Gawler next year, according to Harness Racing South Australia (HRSA) chief executive John Lewis.

Speaking on Sunday at the Gawler Harness Racing Club’s first official trials since its former track was steamrolled by the Northern Expressway almost a decade ago, Mr Lewis said there was a push for racing to be reintroduced at its new track adjacent to Two Wells Road.

“Our chairman of stewards, Mr Ross Neal, is working closely with the Gawler committee with the ultimate aim to have the venue at a level that is suitable to conduct racing,” he said.

“He believes the Gawler Harness Racing Club committee has done an excellent job building the new track and installing facilities.”

However, Mr Lewis also said that any decision regarding racing at Gawler required the approval of the HRSA board.

He said, while the club had constructed enough facilities to accommodate trials, more had to be done to bring the circuit up to race standard.

“There would need to be another barn for additional horses, a photo-finish installed and timing lights, for example,” Mr Lewis said.

“Ideally, it would be good to have the track up to racing standard by the middle of next year, but there is no firm date.

“It is good to have a target, but there is a lot that would need to be done, not the least of which would be financing the remaining work to be undertaken.”

The Gawler Harness Racing Club previously raced on a track at Weaver Road, which was compulsorily acquired for the building of the Northern Expressway, with its last meeting held in June 2008.

On Sunday, the club conducted five trials, with the track receiving rave reviews from trainers and drivers.

“Participants were full of praise for the track,” Gawler Harness Racing Club president Peter Bain said.

“As a committee, our goal has, now, been achieved.

“After the closure of our previous track, the committee wanted to build a new track and get it up to a stage where trials could be conducted.

“To progress it to a racing facility is an industry project.”

HRSA has programmed trials for Gawler on alternative Sundays going forward.