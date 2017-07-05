Trinity holds its nerve again

TRINITY Old Scholars has, again, tested its nerves and finished on top, defeating Ingle Farm by three points in the Adelaide Football League’s division six competition on Saturday.

The Lions were lucky to be in the contest at quarter-time, trailing by nine points despite having four less scoring shots.

However, Trinity roared in the second quarter, booting 6.8 to 1.1 to take a 28-point lead into the main break.

The Lions failed to put Ingle Farm away, and the hosts pushed back to cut the lead to two straight kicks at three-quarter-time.

But Trinity’s defenders put on a stubborn display in the final term, repelling repeated Ingle Farm attacks, to hold onto a memorable victory.

Lions goal-sneak Matt Perry put on a show prior to his 200th game this weekend, slotting five goals.

Trinity coach Stephen Couzner was pleased with the performance.

“We were pretty good, we played really good, structured team footy,” he said.

Couzner praised his boys’ second quarter, where they capitalised on some poor Ingle Farm footy.

“To be honest, Ingle Farm were a bit lazy in the second and we took advantage,” he said.

“We probably should’ve put the game away, their pressure was good.

“Ingle Farm played better in the second half.”

Alec Stimson has been Trinity’s best player over the past month and again dominated, this time in a different position.

“He was super, we played him in the ruck and he’s not a ruckman,” Couzner said.

“Last week he played full back and we moved him into the ruck and he was great.

“He did a hamstring before the game and then played the ruck.

“He and Ryan Clarke, they were the two best players on the ground.”

The Lions will host Fitzroy at home this Saturday as they continue to chase a top two spot.

“We’ve got a lot of outs…(but) if we play good structure, it’ll hopefully keep us in the game,” Couzner said.

“It should be a big day.

“Hopefully we get a good result for ‘Pezza’s’ (Matt Perry) 200th.”