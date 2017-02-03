Trinity thumped

TRINITY Old Scholars endured a tough day in the field on Saturday as part of its resounding seven-wicket loss to ladder-leaders Pooraka in Adelaide Turf A3 cricket.

Having been skittled for a paltry 89 the previous week, Trinity had no answers with the ball as the Bulls amassed 313 runs having resumed play at 1/38.

Pooraka’s Domenic Barbaro (40) and Nick Hart (24) continued where they left off to start the day, adding a further 37 runs to the total before the former became the Old Scholars’ first wicket for the afternoon.

With Hart falling shortly after, Trinity was left with the unlikely task of taking the remaining seven wickets for just 11 runs if it was to pull off a miracle victory.

Sadly, for the Trinity faithful, it wasn’t to be, as a defiant partnership between Rocco Calabria and wicket-keeper Andrew Tompkins guided the Bulls to 164 before the latter departed for a patient 54.

With the game lost, Old Scholars’ captain Alex Cotter opted to share the ball around, with part-time off-spinner Mark Williams being the greatest beneficiary.

At one stage, Williams had two wickets for not many, however that all changed during one over late in the day, which saw Pooraka’s lower order plunder an impressive 27 runs off his six deliveries.

It was the Bulls’ number-nine batsman, Aliya Hatibovich, who did most of the damage as the runs began to flow, blasting seven sixes in his unbeaten 51-run cameo.

Ryan Roberts, Austin Smith and Brad Schaper each picked up one wicket throughout the afternoon, but at stumps Trinity had claimed just seven Bulls’ wickets.

The defeat relegates Trinity to fifth position, with the side now having to fight hard in the pointy end of the season to ensure a finals berth.