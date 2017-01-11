Trinity’s sluggish start

Steph Konatar and Rob McLean

TRINITY Old Scholars will need a strong defence after scraping through with just 120 runs against Goodwood, in round six of Adelaide Turf A3 cricket on Saturday.

After carrying momentum into the break with their fifth win of the season, the Old Scholars’ return was less than ideal.

With the temperature peaking, it was clearly a day to win the toss and bat.

Chief TOSer Alex Cotter managed to do exactly that, but the boys did not make the most of the tough conditions.

Both openers were dismissed with only four runs on the board.

Renowned run-maker Cotter made just seven before being sent to the sheds for chipping the ball straight back to the bowler.

The rest of the line-up was required to perform a rescue mission, but only two batsmen spent any length of time at the crease.

Brad Cameron (43) and Mitch Dearing (49) battled through the hot conditions to compile an 87-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Fresh off scores of 40 and 96 in his previous two digs, Dearing did not disappoint when he strode out into

the middle, knocking around six boundaries.

However, he was dismissed just a run shy of his half-century to put the Old Scholars at 4/104.

This prompted a collapse that saw Trinity lose 3/0 before eventually being bowled out 16 runs later, the last three wickets falling for one run.

Goodwood’s good work saw them batting for the last hour of the day, but they didn’t find making runs any easier, finishing 2/7 at the completion.

Wickets fell to Austin Smith and A-grade debutant Nick Hooker.

Next weekend, the Old Scholars will need to continue the strong defence they started with, if they have any hope of securing win number six.

The B grade will play a limited overs match against Goodwood at Lockleys this week, as the heat saw the first day of their match abandoned.

C grade, meanwhile, resumes after the break with a home match against Glenunga.

It was also great to see club legend Tim Viner-Smith out watching the boys on Saturday.