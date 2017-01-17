Tulloch Road safety upgrades

NEW signage and line-marking will soon be installed to help prevent accidents at the notorious Tulloch Road intersection.

Gawler Council will spend $500 on new traffic control measures, which will be implemented at the dangerous hot spot over the coming weeks.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said the upgrade would improve traffic problems at the Tulloch Road/Main North Road intersection, which has become increasingly congested following the opening of the Aldi supermarket last year.

“Council staff have been monitoring traffic flows and behaviour along Tulloch Road and Barnet Road since the opening of Aldi,” she said.

“Staff have identified the installation of additional traffic control signage and associated line-marking would provide for improved traffic management outcomes in this local area.

“The installation of additional traffic control measures is expected to reinforce road safety and positively influence driver behaviour.”

Mrs Redman said talks were continuing between council and the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure (DPTI) about the town’s overall traffic issues, following council’s recent decision on the Gawler East link road.

“Whilst these additional traffic control measures are expected to improve the short-term road safety and traffic management on Tulloch Road and Barnet Road, council staff will continue to collaborate with DPTI to facilitate broader improved traffic management outcomes for the local road network and community, as part of the Gawler East link road project,” she said.