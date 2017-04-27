Two dead after head-on smash

TWO people died in a head-on collision on Port Wakefield Road, Two Wells, yesterday morning, after one of the cars involved was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

A green Toyota Camry sedan and a white Mitsubishi ute collided head-on near the intersection of Port Wakefield and Artesian roads, just after 6am on Wednesday.

Emergency services raced to the scene, but could not save either of the drivers – a 31-year-old Salisbury East man and a 56-year-old Webb Beach man – who both died at the scene.

Witnesses told police investigators that the green Toyota sedan was seen travelling on the incorrect side of Port Wakefield Road, while heading north, prior to the collision.

Major Crash investigators attended the scene and have commenced an investigation into the fatal crash.

Barossa police acting Officer in Charge Inspector Cameron Devey thanked the witnesses who’d contacted police.

“Major Crash investigators want to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information about the vehicles involved,” he said.

“Please leave your details with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperssa.com.au”

Traffic was closed off in both directions immediately after the accident, with northbound traffic being reopened at 9.30am.

Southbound traffic was diverted via Mallala Road onto Old Port Wakefield Road until around 1pm.

The two deaths took the state’s road toll to 27 – it was 29 at the same time last year.