Two decades of service

WHEN Hamley Bridge volunteer Kellie Grzywacz first considered joining the SA Ambulance Service, she feared what she would be getting herself into.

Mrs Grzywacz, 53, admits, at first, she thought it would be all about crashes and blood, but in time realised the importance of her role in making people feel safe and reassured, and in getting them the help they need.

“My initial reaction was ‘no, why would I want to do that – that’s scary’,” Mrs Grzywacz said.

“But then after thinking about it, I thought ‘you know what, face your fears, see what it’s about’.

“I’ve never looked back from there, and it wasn’t scary at all.”

Now celebrating 20 years as a volunteer with the Hamley Bridge ambulance station, Mrs Grzywacz is encouraging others to take the leap, face their fears and get involved in something highly rewarding.

She said most call-outs are actually related to chest pain, breathing problems, or pre-existing medical conditions.

“But even going to car accidents is not an issue, because once you know what to do, it takes away that fear factor, because you are just doing your job and you are helping people,” she said.

“There have been a couple of times where I have been involved with someone who has arrested, and they’ve come back.

“So that is certainly extremely rewarding, to talk to them again after thinking they didn’t have much chance at all.”

Mrs Grzywacz is part of a tight-knit, fun team of volunteers – in March they created a YouTube video of the team dancing in front of an ambulance as part of their own, alternative version to the viral dance trend, the ‘Running Man Challenge’.

“In 2015 we had the (Pinery) fire come through and it affected a lot of people, including the team,” she said.

“We just felt that it was something we could do, starting off the new year, that would be great for team-building.

“Everyone had such a great night and…because we had so much fun, we might even do another one next year.”

For more information about becoming an ambulance volunteer, contact Dave Schilling (0438 815 744), SA Ambulance Service (1800 655 306), or email SAASvolunteer@sa.gov.au