Veteran’s ride for awareness

A WEST Australian ex-serviceman with connections to the local region stopped off in Gawler last week, as part of his cross-country bike ride to raise funds for, and awareness of, veteran homelessness and suicide.

David Beacham decided to make the solo 2700 km journey from his home-town, Perth, to Adelaide in support of not-for-profit veteran support groups ‘Help Save Our Veterans’ and ‘Overwatch’.

He was sponsored to carry out the ride by Gawler Apex Club – of which his younger brother, Richard, is a member – and it donated 50 cents for every kilometre he rode.

Mr Beacham, who formerly served in the Royal Australian Regiment in the 2nd 4th Battalion, said his aim was to raise $15,000 to purchase and deliver an accommodation block for homeless veterans, at a property in south-western WA.

“The whole idea came when I was sitting down drinking, with friends, in October last year,” he said.

“I said, ‘look, if we want to collect money, if we want to be serious, we’ve got to do something outlandish to get something happening’.

“They said, ‘what do you think is outlandish?’ and I said, ‘I’ll ride a push-bike to Adelaide’.

“I hadn’t ridden a bike for 20 years.”

Mr Beacham, a volunteer at his local RSL, left Perth at the start of March and arrived in Adelaide last Friday, finishing the journey at the Torrens Parade Ground in the city.

He decided to stop off in Gawler earlier last week, however, to visit family scattered around the local area, and members of the Apex Club who sponsored him.

Mr Beacham averaged roughly 100 km a day on his bike, slept in a swag and ate military rations, but was astounded by the support he received from fellow road users, including professional cyclists and veterans travelling in RVs and camper-vans.

“It’s been really interesting, and it’s been quite tough, but (I’ll do) anything to support those guys that have gone to support our country, and then been left to live on the streets,” he said.

Mr Beacham has, so far, raised around $6700 towards his goal, and is still accepting donations.

To contribute to his cause, visit gofundme.com/ride-from-perth-to-adelaide-2017