Virginia enjoys triple premiership triumph

VIRGINIA claimed its third-consecutive Adelaide Plains reserves football premiership in style, defeating Mallala by four points in a thrilling grand final, on Saturday, at Mallala Oval.

The Rams started well, kicking away to a 10-point lead at quarter-time, but hurt themselves with poor goal-kicking.

Brett Jenkin and Riley Thorne were getting plenty of the ball for the Pies as momentum began to swing in their favour in the second term.

The Magpies held Virginia goal-less to take a two-point buffer into the main change, with Dan Griffiths and Brett Start getting amongst the goals.

Mallala looked as if it would run away with the game as it kicked 3.2 to the Rams’ 2.3 to lead by seven points at three-quarter-time.

However, a four goal-to-two final term sealed the flag for the Rams.

Virginia forward Justin Platt finished with 98 goals for the season, after kicking three in the victory.

Hayden Ingram was best on ground for the Rams, while Jenkin starred for the Pies.

Angle Vale v Virginia (Under 17)

Angle Vale stormed to the senior colts premiership, thrashing Virginia by 82 points.

The Owls flexed their muscles from the first siren, underlined by their five goal to two opening term.

Angle Vale’s Lachie Mitchell was finding plenty of the ball, as was Isiah Glancey.

It was game over by half-time, as the Owls booted 5.3 to nothing to go into half-time 51 points up.

Ryan Humphreys booted four goals and was well supported by Leek Alleer and Glancey, who finished with three each.

For the Rams, Tyson McLeod was the only multiple goal-kicker with two.

Two Wells v Balaklava (Under 14)

Two Wells produced a sensational defensive display to claim the junior colts premiership, defeating Balaklava by 47

points.

The Roosters had the perfect opening half, kicking 4.0 to the Peckers’ 0.4, and never looked back.

Balaklava finally found the goals midway through the third term, but Two Wells continued to dominate.

A 9.3 to 1.4 final scoreline told the story, with Rooster Caleb Hagenbucher booting six majors in a sensational individual performance.