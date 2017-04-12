Virginia set for makeover

VIRGINIA’S main street could be set for an upgrade, following Playford Council’s application to the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

Council applied for the funding in February, with the program providing dollar-for-dollar contributions to successful applicants.

Playford Mayor Glenn Docherty said there are a number of different upgrades that could occur in the Virginia township if the funding is approved.

“What we are looking at is improving drainage, kerbing, footpaths, public services such as bins and bus stops, and entry statements along Virginia’s main street,” he said.

“We value Virginia as one of our three townships, and the locality of Virginia falls in the Building Better Regions Fund area eligible for funding.

“That is why Playford has sought to seek a 50 per cent funding cost-share with the Federal Government.”

Mr Docherty said the upgrade project was seen as worthwhile for many reasons – namely, the residential expansion of Virginia.

“The guidelines for the Building Better Regions Fund state it needs to be within a rural, or regional, part of our council area, so this is a project that council thought was a good opportunity to seek some joint funding,” he said.

“As we know, Virginia and its surrounds are expanding, making this an opportunity to upgrade the valuable main street of our horticultural township.”

The outcome of the application is yet to be known, but the construction time line is from December 2017 to October 2018.