Virginia thumps rivals

IT was pink round out at Angle Vale, but the side would have seen red after it was thumped by cross-town rival Virginia by 51 runs in Para Districts grade one cricket on Saturday.

irginia made the most of being sent into bat first, as an Alex Leo half-century led his side to 7/140 by the end of the innings.

The Vale was capable of chasing down such a score, but the wheels fell off quickly thanks to a strong bowling display by John Natsias (4/22), reducing the side to being bowled out for 89 in the 34th over.

Similarly, Craigmore belted ATCO by 76 runs, thanks to an economical, five-wicket haul from Michael Richard.

Electing to bat first, Craigmore slogged its way to 6/157 by the end of the allocated overs, led by a half-century from captain Dylan McIver.

ATCO’s reply never had a chance as Richard tore through the order with figures of 5/26, restricting the side to a dismal 81.

Meanwhile, Central United beat One Tree Hill by 49 runs, thanks to an all-round effort from Brad Woodward.

Woodward smashed 82 runs to help United to 9/210 by the end of the allocated overs – despite an economical 4/9 from Adam Smith.

The Billiegoats worked on a reply, fronted by Damien Ellis (38), but it wasn’t enough, as Woodward again starred – this time with bowling figures of 3/34 – to help bowl them out for 161.

In the final grade one match, Parafield Gardens thumped Salisbury West by eight wickets.

Westies were far from their blistering form. Willi Sewell top-scored with 37 runs, as his side posted 9/143 by the end of the allocated overs.

David King’s unbeaten 47 willed the Gardens over the line – all four batsmen on the day contributed well as the side charged to 2/144 by stumps.

In grade two, Salisbury North belted Angle Vale by eight wickets.

Batting first, the Vale’s Andrew Skelland (38) and Michael Anders (34) were its best performers, as the side formulated a steady 8/144 by the end of the allocated overs.

North’s Jayden Saint carried the bat for his side, smashing an unbeaten 60 to help North easily surpass the required total and finish on 2/145.

Similarly, Two Wells recorded a tight, 15-run win over Adelaide Warriors.

There were no real standouts in Two Wells’ innings, but solid knocks from opener William Hart (28) and captain Dylan Wise (27) were enough to put the side all out for 115.

Adelaide pressured hard all innings, but top efforts with the ball from Lachlan Goss (5/37) and Wise (3/21) halted the side’s run chase at 100 in the 22nd over.

Meanwhile, Riverside fell just 20 runs short of victory against Dublin.

Adam Moss (39) led the charge for Dublin, while Shaun Bayram (25) was strong in support as the side raced to 149.

Riverside worked to formulate a reply, but fell agonisingly short, all out for 129.

In the final grade two match, Central United defeated Salisbury West by two wickets.

Opener Duane Huston led the charge with 32 runs, but his efforts were barely supported as the side struggled to 127.

A brilliant, unbeaten performance from United captain Jordan Webb (62) helped his side to 8/130 by the end of play.

In grade three, Smithfield defeated One Tree Hill by eight wickets.

Just two players reached double figures as the side was restricted to just 45 runs.

It took less than nine overs for Smithfield to surpass the required total, finishing on 2/47.

In grade four, Riverside fell an agonising seven runs short against Salisbury West – despite holding Westies to just 106 runs.

Finally, in grade five, Adelaide Warriors thumped Virginia by seven wickets, easily reaching the 89 runs required for victory in just 18 overs.