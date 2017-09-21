Vlahos resigns from Cabinet

MEMBER for Taylor Leesa Vlahos has resigned from her roles as Minister for Disability, Mental Health and Substance Abuse, citing personal health reasons for stepping down.

Ms Vlahos, who took on the portfolios in January 2016, announced her resignation on Monday, a day after Health Minister Jack Snelling walked away from politics altogether.

“Jack Snelling’s announcement on Sunday has given me the chance to reflect on my own plans,” she said.

“Following several periods of illness in recent months, I am stepping down to allow more time for my health in the near future.”

Ms Vlahos will continue to serve as Member for Taylor until the March 2018 state election, which she will contest as a candidate for the Upper House.

The local MP became the centre of controversy earlier this year due to her perceived inaction towards a report outlining abuse and neglect at a now-closed, government-run nursing home, in the northern suburbs, compiled by the state’s Chief Psychologist.

Liberal health spokesman for health and well-being Stephen Wade said Ms Vlahos “jumped ship while mental health services continue to fail some of our most vulnerable patients”.

Ms Vlahos’ portfolios of Mental Health and Substance Abuse have been taken over by Peter Malinauskas.