War relic returns home

A CHANCE discovery by a passionate metal detector user at a Darwin beach reunited a Buchfelde man with his father’s long-lost World War Two dog tag just in time for Anzac Day.

Darwin amateur prospector Oresti Rakkas was combing the sands of Darwin’s Lameroo Beach on Friday, April 14, with his XP Deus metal detector when he uncovered a silver military dog tag buried below.

After reading the details inscribed on the dog tag – including the owner’s service number – and doing some research online, Mr Rakkas discovered it belonged to George Day, of the RAAF 2nd Air Observation Unit, who hailed from Adelaide.

Mr Rakkas decided to return the dog tag to Mr Day’s descendants and, following enquiries on Facebook and help from several enthusiastic South Australians, managed to locate Mr Day’s son, Allan, of Buchfelde.

Allan, now 78, was shocked to find out about the discovery, and delighted to receive the dog tag the day before Anzac Day, so he could take it to the local dawn service.

“(My cousin from Strathalbyn’s) son was on the Facebook post and he saw it, and it’s just gone from there,” he said.

“(I put it) on my keyring because everyone was interested in it – I don’t want to leave it in my pocket and lose it again after all this time.”

Born in 1906, George Day, who hailed from Glenelg, was a corporal and ground observer in the 2nd Air Observation Unit between 1940-45, and was stationed in Darwin around 1942-43.

Mr Day said it wasn’t just important for him to have the relic returned, but also for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who now have something to honour their ancestor with.

He credited Mr Rakkas for the discovery and the way he went out about returning the dog tag.

Mr Rakkas, on the other hand, praised the people on social media who helped him return it to Mr Day.

The metal detector user, who is also an RAAF Air Cadet squadron instructor and former South Australian, said the once-in-a-lifetime discovery, which has attracted significant media attention, combined with the birth of his third child and Anzac Day to make April a “really, really good month”.

“After 70 years in the ground, it gave me great satisfaction to be able to return it,” he said.

“Everyone that liked (the Facebook post) and shared it, and tagged people with the same last name, they’re all part of the story.

“It was really, really good and something I’m really proud of doing, actually.”