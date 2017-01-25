Wasleys bowlers triumph

THE Wasleys Bowling Club is still out of action after damage it sustained from the Pinery fire.

But that did not stop the bowlers from dominating the Tarlee Night Owl Cosmo Fours Tournament.

Wasleys bowlers were both winners and runners-up of the annual, 12-team competition.

Sherri Olive claimed bragging rights over her father, Dave, after winning by one point.

The Olives have been stalwart supporters of the tournament for many years.

When she was a young child, Sherri was brought to witness the bowls action by her father.

He demonstrated strong bowling skills himself, and many claim she has, no doubt, picked up many of them to now become a champion bowler in her own right.

Wasleys bowlers have been practising on their newly renovated green, but the club is still awaiting the completion of the clubhouse’s toilet facilities and remain unable to host pennants matches.