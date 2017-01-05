Waste collection a hit

FIVE hundred homes have taken part in the latest round of Light Regional Council’s kerbside hard waste collection program,

the highest number since the initiative was introduced.

Council’s infrastructure and environment general manager, Richard Dodson, said this is the first year all offers of kerbside

collection have been taken up on – something he attributes to fresh advertising methods, including temporary roadside signage.

“The Hard Waste Collection Program commenced approximately three years ago and has been steadily growing in popularity,” he said.

“In previous years, council has seen between 350 to 400 services provided.

“However, with the introduction of the Variable Message Sign (VMS) that was deployed for short periods in each township, it has clearly highlighted the service to more residents.”

According to a report presented to council in December, council had hoped to increase the number of collections to meet demand, but its waste collector, Northern Adelaide Waste Management Authority (NAWMA), was unavailable.

However, residents who have missed out on a kerbside collection this round will be offered first priority when the program runs

again next year.

It is expected that another program will be run in March and April and will be increased in size to cater for the increased demand.

The program also involves the distribution of waste disposal vouchers, which allow residents to dump a trailer load, for free, at

the NAWMA Resource Recovery Centre, in Edinburgh North.