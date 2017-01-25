Water Hens too good

FREELING continues to present itself as a premiership contender after thumping Gawler Central by 62 runs in round 10 of Barossa & Light A1 cricket on Saturday.

The Water Hens wouldn’t have thought the result would be so easy after finding themselves at 5/58 midway through their innings.

Having elected to bat first, the Hens started off fine, with their top three batsmen all making positive starts to their innings.

None of them could build on their starts, however, with Bart Ryan reaching 17 before falling to Sean Brading (2/27), and Sam Carmichael following soon after for 13 – but not before the pair recorded a handy 34-run

partnership.

After losing Ian McMillan for a duck and Raed Hannun for five, the Water Hens were looking shaky at 4/51.

Captain Ben Parish then became another batsman not to build an innings, losing his wicket at 13 to his counterpart, stand-in captain Chris Bilney (3/30), to leave Freeling at 5/58.

One batsman would, ultimately, stand strong for Freeling amidst the chaos around him – Jacob Wright raced to an unbeaten 50 to guide the Hens through troubled waters.

Freeling’s last wag in the tail came via Mr Reliable, Will Serle (35), who squeezed the last few runs out of the innings before he was sent to the sheds by Michael Burden.

Wright was left standing as the final wicket fell, and the Hens finished up on 159 runs.

In reply, Gawler Central could barely string a set of partnerships together.

Brandon Swan was the Tigers’ only top-end batsman to surpass double figures on the day, before becoming the first of Robert Montgomery’s four consecutive wickets.

Gawler Central reaped the most runs through the middle, as Mathew Taylor-McDonald and Michael Davis posted 15 and 12, respectively.

Bilney was the Tigers’ last form of resistance, smashing a solid 33, including two boundaries and two sixes.

But too many wickets fell cheaply around him, and Gawler Central finished all out for 97 in just the 30th over – well short of the required total.