Weatherill quizzed by locals

THE electrification of the Gawler train line was at the forefront of locals’ minds when they were offered a platform to speak to South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill during his impromptu visit to Gawler on Monday morning.

Flanked by Member for Light Tony Piccolo, the Premier spent 45 minutes at the Gawler railway station to answer local commuters’ questions and spruik the State Government’s SA Energy Plan.

He then visited Hewett Primary School to inspect its disability unit and children’s centre, and discuss a range of issues with school principal Di Jamieson, along with fielding questions from parents.

Mr Weatherill said a number of locals raised the issue of the Gawler line electrification project, which his government abandoned in 2012, before reannouncing an abridged version to electrify the line to Salisbury, instead of all the way to Gawler, the following year.

The Premier reassured locals that work on the project will begin later this year, despite the absence of funding from the Federal Government, which has refused to recommit funds to the project since its re-announcement in 2013.

“The first step is to take it to Salisbury and then, when we have the resources, we will take it up to Gawler,” Mr Weatherill said.

“We can get to Salisbury with just state money.

“Nevertheless, we can still get started and at least get out to Salisbury, and then either the Commonwealth can change their position or we can allocate additional resources when we’re able to, to complete the job out to Gawler.”

Mr Weatherill said he felt there was a positive response from locals about his energy plan, which includes developing a state-owned gas fire station, a 100MW battery facility to store energy sourced from renewables, and legislating to give the Energy Minister greater control over SA’s part of the national grid.

The Premier will be hoping South Australians buy into the plan, with energy security to become a major sticking point at next year’s election, following a number of blackouts around the state this past summer.

“Many people, I think, believe that we should be more self-sufficient for our energy needs,” Mr Weatherill said.