White beats Black in St Georges’ clash

Kylie Forby

IT was a clash of the St George’s sides in the Gawler & Districts Netball Association’s A grade on Saturday, with White defeating Black 49-40.

Both teams were hungry for victory, however Black experimented with its positional changes for much of the game.

Black’s depth saw it go toe-to-toe with White, but the team struggled to contain White’s dominant goalie, Janine Herrmann.

Mel Heereabout showed her prowess in defence once again, shutting down Black’s shooters to ensure White’s victory.

Gumnuts forfeited the other A-grade match against Virginia.

In the B grade, United started slowly against Lutheran but soon rallied to triumph 52-28.

United gained momentum with the assistance of Kelly Platten through the centre, who combined well with Lauren Dade in goals.

Lutheran’s Sharla O’Neill worked hard to maintain balance in the mid-court, but her team’s goalies found scoring difficult against the defence of United’s Eleanor Heindrich.

In C Grade, St George’s defeated Lutheran 30-28 in a thrilling contest.

Top side St George’s was missing key players, which Lutheran capitalised on.

Lutheran was aided by the defence of Dana Hall, who performed well against St Georges’ stalwart Dallas Pascale.

However, St George’s played clever netball, with the help of Kasey Welch, to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, Xavier Saints Rust defeated Xavier Saints Yellow 51-26.

Yellow’s first quarter was electric, with the side leading by four goals at the change.

Rust was slow to warm up, but fought hard to trail by only one goal at half-time.

Changes to Rust’s line-up for the third quarter proved the difference, with great mid-court drive from Kelly Fidock and Melissa Jackowiak, and strong shooting from Lizzie Borden, getting the team home.

Virginia defeated Gumnuts 36-33 in the remaining match.

Lastly, in the under 15s, Gumnuts were too strong for St George’s, winning 48-22.

St Georges’ Darya Lee was versatile and worked superbly for her team in both defence and attack, despite the loss.

Lutheran defeated Xavier Saints 38-36 in what became a very close match due to the latter’s determination.

Hannah Rimell and Lara Frahm starred for Lutheran, whilst Xavier Saints’ Maddison McMahon was instrumental in her team’s fightback.