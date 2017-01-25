Women’s cycling history made

IT was a history-making few days in women’s cycling last week, with the first internationally recognised Santos Women’s Tour completed in South Australia.

Despite the introduction of 10 international teams, Australian Amanda Spratt, of Orica-Scott, won the 2017 Santos Women’s Tour, ahead of Ale Cippollini’s Janneke Ensing and Cylance Professional Cycling’s Kirsten Wild.

In other results, Ensing took out the overall Queen of the Mountain Jersey, her team-mate, Chloe Hosking, was awarded the Sprint Jersey, Canyon Sram Racing’s Alexis Ryan won the Young Rider Jersey, and Orica-Scott secured the Leading Team award.

Spratt kicked off the tour with a win in stage one from Hahndorf to Meadows, also winning the Sprint and the Queen of the Mountain on the day.

Wild claimed the Adelaide Criterium stage two ride, while Spratt one again dominated the incline and Hosking took out the Sprint classification.

The local leg of the race, stage three from Tanunda to Lyndoch, was won by Hosking, who once again dominated the Sprint – this time on Lyndoch’s Barossa Valley Way.

Ensing was awarded Queen of the Mountain for Williamstown’s Whispering Wall ride.

Wild won the Victoria Park Criterium final stage, and once again Hosking claimed the Sprint, while Ensing was best on the incline.

The race saw a major improvement from last year, after it was granted international status by world cycling’s

governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale.