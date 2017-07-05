Women’s footy kicks off

WOMEN’S footy arrived in the Barossa, Light & Gawler region in a big way on Sunday morning, with the area’s brightest talents showing their skills as the inaugural competition kicked off.

The under 14s started the show off, and Gawler Central and Tanunda played out a thriller.

The Tigers took home a five-point victory, led by Chloe Tidswell kicking three goals in her first of two games for the day.

Meanwhile, Angaston put its case forward as the best side in the grade with a 99-point victory over Nuriootpa.

Hayley Henke had a day out in front of goal with four majors, and was well supported by Molly Fiebiger, who booted three.

In the remaining game, Kapunda took home a 22-point victory over Barossa District to take second spot on the ladder.

Liana Antonioli took it upon herself to help the Bombers over the line with four majors.

Olivia Frederick was superb for the losing side, booting four of Barossa’s five goals.

In the under 17s, Tanunda showed plenty of skill against Gawler Central as it defeated the Tigers by 78 points.

Magpie Chloe Roehr showed how talented she is, kicking seven goals, while her team-mate, Caitlin Stafford, snagged five.

Tiger Chloe Tidswell, who nailed three goals earlier in the under 14s, stepped in for the under 17s game and slotted four majors.

Kayla McInerney supported Tidswell with three goals of her own.

In contrast, Barossa District and Kapunda played out a tight game of football, with the Bulldogs winning by 13 points.

With a best afield already to her name in the under 14s, Madison Lane helped the Bulldogs over the line with two goals.

Tahlia Wendt was superb for the Bombers, kicking all three of the team’s goals.

Lastly, Angaston rounded off a perfect day for the club, defeating Nuriootpa by 25 points.

Cooper Hyde slotted three goals.