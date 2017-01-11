Xavier on fire

Haydn Leo

DIVISION one contender Xavier, 13-100, dismantled Tanunda, 3-26, at Essex Park on a blisteringly hot Friday evening, with the Saints’ standard of play matching the conditions at times.

Xavier star Jayden Reudiger was in no mood to spend long on court, his vicious groundstrokes destroying his

opponents with ease to lead him to victory in all three of his matches.

The Saints called on local girl-turned city superstar Indi-Arna Morris to fill the shoes of the absent Mel Leeflang.

Morris’ consistent aggression at the ball made her an easy victor in all three matches for the evening.

Ever-reliable ladies Jayne Polito and Karen Fisher ensured that Xavier ladies would not drop a set for the

night, setting up a comfortable victory for the Saints.

Meanwhile, reigning premier Nuriootpa continued its impressive mid-season form with an easy 10-88 to 6-62 win over Kapunda.

Nuriootpa’s men took seven sets to one, the only blemish coming when Kapunda’s Mick Matters scored a straightforward upset win over Nuriootpa powerhouse Dylan Sharman.

Nuri’s Emma Keys and Kimberley Seelander each took two sets on the night to see their team home by a comfortable margin.

South Gawler was caught out by an early start to 2017, with their inability to field a team causing them to forfeit their fixture against division one front-runner Tod Steet.

With only seven rounds remaining until finals, South faces an uphill battle to contend for a spot in the

play-offs.

In division two, Willaston, 13-98, easily accounted for third-placed Tod Street, 3-59, to move into a very

strong position atop the table.

Willaston ladies Angela Edwards, Tanya Pettrey, Nicole Stojko and Christina Lim have been near-unstoppable

all season and this week was no different.

Tod Street captain Darren Riggs won an entertaining match against Carl Nys, but it would, ultimately, be a

disappointing evening for his side.

Meanwhile, Lyndoch cemented its spot in the top four with a very solid 12-94 to 4-68 win over Xavier.

Andrew Lane, Julie Carmody and Di Lane remained unbeaten for Lyndoch, while Jack Evans contributed two sets

for Xavier.

Finally, Vine Vale, 8-79, had a nail-biting win over Angaston, 8-75, to move into second on the table.

In a bizarre encounter, Angaston took all eight men’s matches and Vine Vale took all eight ladies’ matches.

Vine Vale men scraped together enough games to take the overall win on a very strange evening at Angaston.